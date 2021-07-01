  • facebook
Weather Changes Affect On Your Skin

As the season changes it also affects our skin texture and appearance. A shift from dry to oily skin, skin flare-ups, and breakouts increase. When there are temperature shifts, levels of humidity also fluctuate. The micro-organisms and allergic elements in the environment also changes. So this impacts the skin.

 

Our skincare regimen should also change to address the needs of the hour. Here are a few tips to be followed: You should follow a good skincare routine and take care of your skin problems.

 

  • Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing must be followed.
  • Use the products that suit your skin. Change them according to different seasons.
  • During the summer season, use lighter non-comedogenic products.
  • If you have been using cream-based moisturizer and face wash then for some time switch to light water-based formulations.
  • If you have oily skin and clogged pores, then exfoliate and cleansing is a must.
  • If you have a dry and anti-aging problem, then you may consider a hyaluronic acid-based treatment.  
