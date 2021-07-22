Weather Is Uncontrollable, But Our Skin Health Is Not !

In the past few days, the weather has surprised all of us. There is a shift from a hot sunny day to a rainy day. But during these times, we forget to bring a change in our skincare routine. So here are few tips that how weather affects our skin and how to combat these skin problems.

As the weather changes from summer to monsoon season, humidity increases, and temperature drops. Due to this our skin have to work harder to maintain adequate moisture as rains, winds, and cold weather starts to kick in. This leads to skin problems like breakouts, loss of hydration, inflammation, and cracks in the outer skin. During the weather transition period, these problems occur because the skin becomes disrupted making it more susceptible to irritation and inflammation.

It’s not only the humidity and temperature alone that causes the skin woes but hot showers, use of central heaters and lifestyle also influences the skin.

Counter your skin problems during the seasonal transitions with these tips