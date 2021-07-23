Web Series Review : Feels Like Ishq Explores Not-So-Perfect Love Stories In The Perfect Way!

Netflix’s latest anthology of six short films, 'Feels Like Ishq', offers the viewers a refreshing take on the age old ways and themes of love. It doesn’t necessarily sweep you off your feet but it sure as hell makes love seem easy.

The wonderful performances given by the amazing cast will appeal to all millennial lovers and romantics that have the guts to love and stand by it. The story helps us experience the rumblings of romantic love, not in an all-consuming way but in a quieter more soothing manner. The series highlights the distinct flavours of portraying ‘Ishq’ in a different manner with themes like self-realisation, LGBTQIA and stories with the not-so perfect endings giving us the perfect warm and fuzzy feeling that we were expecting from the series. 'Feels Like Ishq' is now streaming on Netflix, watch it and let us know your views on it.