Wedding preparations or vacation? Katrina Kaif is planning to take a long off after 'Sooryavanshi' promotions

Well, the wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are proving to be true with news like how Katrina is planning to take a long time off from work after 5th November, once Sooryavanshi releases. Currently she is promoting the movie and then also has Tiger 3 shoot lined up ahead. Now, this off could just be a vacation but fans claim this is for her wedding preparations. What do you think?