Wednesday Recommendation: Aftermath

The midweek recommendations can get a little scary, don't you think? Today I will be recommending Aftermath, a horror-thriller, which is currently streaming on Netflix featuring Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore in the lead roles.





Asley and Shawn play a married couple in the movie and are going through some rough edges. They decide to start over and give their marriage another chance and change their current location. They find their dream house (Spoiler Alert: A bloody murder has already happened in that house, enough creepiness already).





Slowly, weird things start to happen with Natalie (Asley). Her things going missing, she starts to see figures, along with other stuff. Kevin (Ashley), at first, does not believe his wife and begins to blame her for everything.





There are a few good jump-scares, and the storyline will keep you engaged till the end. There's a good twist that you wouldn't be expecting. A little hint for all the soft-hearted people who will be watching this film, have you watched the movie, The Boy? This one is kind of like that.