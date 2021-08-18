Wednesday Recommendation: Modern Love Season 2

Love may come in the most adverse situation or at a great moment. It comes in every form, even when you were not expecting it. If you have watched Modern Love Season 1, you would know that this is an anthology series based on 8 different love stories. The same goes with this season also, Modern Love S2 has 8 different tales to tell.





Love can be between two souls, a memory, a beautiful train ride, running into exes, finding yourselves, or giving second chances. Love finds its own way to blossom. If you still haven't watched these seasons, please do.





Modern Love S2 starring James, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, and others is streaming on Amazon Prime. It's a beautiful series that you shouldn't miss.