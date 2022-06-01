Weeekly's Jiyoon Parts Ways With The Group

Weeekly's Jiyoon will be parting ways with the group.









On June 1, IST Entertainment released a statement about Jiyoon's departure from the team due to ongoing health concerns. "With the artist's health as our top priority, Jiyoon herself, her family, medical experts, and IST Entertainment had been cautiously discussing whether she was ready to resume her activities. However, we have reached the decision that Jiyoon needs to be in an environment where she can focus on her mental health above all else and that she should continue to focus on receiving treatment." concluded the label.









Previously, Jiyoon had temporarily halted her activities in August of 2021 due to severe symptoms of anxiety disorder. After resuming promotions in December of the same year, Jiyoon once again took a hiatus in March 2022, due to the same reasons.









Meanwhile, Weeekly will continue to promote as a 6 member group with Soojin, Soeun, Monday, Jihan, Jaehee and Zoa. Wishing the best for her and the group!