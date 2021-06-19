This Weekend Pamper Yourself with Papaya Fruit Face Pack At Home

Natural face packs are very good for the skin. I have used the papaya face pack 4 times and I got the best results. This face pack gave a natural glow to my skin and made me felt very fresh. Papaya protects against becoming dry or dull. By applying the papaya face pack you can get rid of skin problems like pimples, acne, and dullness. Ripe papaya has bleaching properties that act as an exfoliator on the skin, removes the dead skin cells, dirt and blemishes. This is suitable for all skin types.

How to Make It:

Take a papaya and cut them into small pieces. Then mash the papaya. Add 5 tablespoons of milk and 2 tablespoons of honey. Mix all together to make a thin paste. Apply the paste all over your face and neck to get the best results. Leave the mask at least for 10 – 15 minutes on your face. Rinse it off with the water. Repeat this twice a week. If you are allergic to dairy do not add milk in the face pack.

A weekend is a blessing so just pamper yourself with this natural DIY face pack.