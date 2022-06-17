Were Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan ever in a relationship?

In response to a question about his association with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan stated that it was not for promotional purposes. Kartik and Sara were spotted together on Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, and they were also rumoured to be dating at the time. Later, the two are said to have broken up. The stars, on the other hand, have never spoken about their rumoured affair and subsequent breakup in public.





When asked if the reports that the link-ups are for film promotions are true, Kartik told Navbharat Times, "No, no, no. There was no promotional material on the table. I'm not sure how I'm going to convey this. No, sweetie, I mean, we're also people. Not everything is intended to be promotional. This is all I have to say on the subject





Kartik and Sara had never worked together before in a film before Love Aaj Kal. Despite dating rumours, the stars were frequently seen together outside the sets while filming.