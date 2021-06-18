Were Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi better choices for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin redefined life and friendship for many. Not only did it teach us to face our fears but also pushed us to pack our bags and go on a long vacation with our buddies.

It has recently been added to my knowledge that Farhan Akhtar had written the script of ZNMD long back in 2007. He had also managed to rope in Shah Rukh Khan to play Arjun, Hrithik to play Kabir and Vivek Oberoi to play Imraan. Unfortunately, King Khan dropped out of it later. According to reports, even Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were offered to play Arjun and Kabir, respectively. Even that didn't work out. Finally, we had Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan sealing the deal. Just imagine, if the OG options- SRK, Hrithik and Vivek would have been fixed, the film could have broken many records. However, Oberoi doesn't actually fit into the narrative completely, atleast for me. In my opinion, Shah Rukh, Hrithik and Ranbir were the perfect choices for Arjun, Kabir and Imraan.