Were Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi dating each other in 2013 as well?

Sushmita Sen had announced her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl last year December and yesterday Lalit Modi announced he's dating the actress. After this announcement, there were many rumors going around about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi getting married but the couple squahsed all of them. Fans have been ecstatic ever since this announcement because Sushmita and Lalit go way back in history. Back in 2013, Lalit Modi tweeted, "Okay I commit "@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, and commitments are honored. Cheers love. Here is to 47." For this Sushmita had responded, "Gotcha 47," to which Lalit replied, "Reply to my SMS." I'm happy to know Sushmita is happy with Lalit Modi!!