Were things really that great back in the day?

The ongoing pandemic has meant that I have not been able to visit my family in India for nearly two years- I believe this is the reason I’m increasingly gravitating towards Indian cinema, music, and entertainment from my childhood and my teens. Amongst other things, I’m rewatching shows that I couldn’t wait to devour during those carefree days, namely Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, and Koffee with Karan’s first and second seasons. And the more I see of these shows, the more I miss those more innocent times when our films and film stars hadn’t yet been totally- for the lack of a better word- corporatized; when actors were yet to call themselves ‘brands’, when teams of managers and stylists were yet to be employed to package and commodify every moment of their ‘talent’s existence; a time when a designer like Manish Malhotra apparently kitted out stars backstage just as they were about to make their ways to the sofas.

I couldn’t wait to see them on those Sunday nights on Star World because where else could you see them speak and laugh and shed a tear at times? They may not have always been fashionable- but they had style: I wonder who would prefer to see a stylist style her to her fingertips in the season’s hippest ensembles when they could in fact see an Aishwarya Rai just wear a simple Shahab Durazi suit that left her personality to shine instead? Memories of Sushmita Sen’s blowout, Kajol’s chandelier earrings, Rani Mukherjee’s chiffon saree (I mean who else can wear a chiffon saree like Rani Mukherji circa 2003-07! Well maybe Rekha in Silsila, but who else!), Jaya Bachchan’s pearls, Manisha Koirala’s easy poise, Preity Zinta’s sleek LBD elegance, an about-to-debut Deepika Padukone’s pink column- I look back at those glorious days when stars were exactly what they are called – stars, that sparkled and shone bright in a sea of black emptiness, at an untouchable distance, untouched by social media.

Amongst other highlights, the Bachchans came for a chat on the eve of Mr. Bachchan’s 61st birthday, a just-back-from-the USA Madhuri Dixit Nene dropped in days before her comeback vehicle’s release; Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared a sofa with Mallika Sherawat, Tabu with Mira Nair! Shabana Azmi revealed that she loved a man in pyjama-kurta who spoke fluent English, and one who spoke fluent Urdu while wearing a nice suit (both which- Shobha De revealed- her husband Javed Akhtar did and could!) An on-the-rise Arjun Rampal held his host and his audience captive with his frank sensuality, a mysterious Rekha remained a mystery even after an hour’s supposed tell-all. And Waheeda Rehman! Oh to hear Waheeda Rehman talk about Guru Dutt, and Dev Anand, and her late husband who had given her so much laughter!

Then Twitter, Instagram, and all that that came with them arrived, and the rest, as they say, is ongoing history. And the less said about the Tamasha that followed, the better: the filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan revealed in an interview that Om Shanti Om’s title track would not be possible today what with the countless managers that would stand between her and all those stars whom she wanted to make an appearance in that song.

But then I recall a recent interview of writer and poet Javed Akhtar whom the interviewer Anupama Chopra asked if things really were so much better back in the day, and Akhtar replied that there isn’t in fact any truth in the grand ‘Hamaare Zamaanein Mein’ claims, and that there were good things, and bad things. It’s just that we remember the good things because they’ve stood the test of time.

So, I wonder, were things really all that glamourous in the 90s and early noughties, in those halcyon days of our adolescence and youth or am I just one of those longing to relive their younger days, blocking out all that that wasn’t so great with the rose-tinted lenses of longing and nostalgia?