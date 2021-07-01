What is Antioxidant and Free radicals?

Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in your body. Free radicals are not visible our naked eye but are harmful.They are unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures.

Free radicals are waste substances produced by cells as the body processes food and reacts to the environment. If the body cannot process and remove free radicals efficiently, oxidative stress can result. This can harm cells and body function. They are also present in the environment around us.

Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals. Factors that increase the production of free radicals in the body can be internal, such as inflammation, or external, for example, pollution, UV exposure, and cigarette smoke.