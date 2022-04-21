What are the differences between SRK and Salman?

Both are crazy rich. Among the top 3 Khans of Bollywood. They rule the film industry. They earn Arabs, sometimes Salman Khan earns more. Both have crores of fans.

But SRK is the real deal.

Apart from a few bad films in recent years, Shah Rukh Khan has done some excellent acting in - My Name is Khan, Chak De India. He knows his job. He has mastered his skills. He has substance. Talented, if the role asks for it. Filmfare awards don't matter much, but still, SRK has more than 20. Salman - none. So, that's your comparison.