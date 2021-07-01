What are Maskne aka acne caused by masks??

In this covid pandemic time, wearing mask is the most essential thing than anything else. But wearing mask constantly is the cause of maskne, which is common problem nowadays between people.

Maskne- It's a type of aacne called acne mechanica which is caused by excess pressure, heat and rubbing against skin under the mask. Maskne is not only referring to acne, it also encompasses skin redness and irritation. Wearing the mask since longer hours or wearing the same mask for multiple times without washing it, is the major cause of maskne.

How to prevent our face from maskne??