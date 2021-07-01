What are Maskne aka acne caused by masks??
In this covid pandemic time, wearing mask is the most essential thing than anything else. But wearing mask constantly is the cause of maskne, which is common problem nowadays between people.
Maskne- It's a type of aacne called acne mechanica which is caused by excess pressure, heat and rubbing against skin under the mask. Maskne is not only referring to acne, it also encompasses skin redness and irritation. Wearing the mask since longer hours or wearing the same mask for multiple times without washing it, is the major cause of maskne.
How to prevent our face from maskne??
- Some say cotton masks are good for reducing the production of maskne. But wearing a pure silk also a good option to prevent maskne. As i trued silk masks and also noticed a big difference.
- Try to avoid wearing makeup.
- Always moisture under the mask.
- Always wash your mask with detergent and dettol everytime when you come home or use disposable masks and throw them after use.
- Make yourself hydrated as it helps to flush out toxins from the body.
- Try to use products which have kaolin clay present in it.
- Always foolw cleansing, toning and moisturizing process.
- Use calming products on your skin and also the products which give you cooling effects.
- Use ice cubes on the effected areas.