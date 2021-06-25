What are Parabens?

Parabens are a group of preservative ingredients used in cosmetic, personal hygiene products, food products and pharmaceuticals. They are highly effective in preventing the growth of fungi, bacteria and yeast that can cause products to spoil. Thus, they contribute directly to the quality of the products by extending their shelf life.

Parabens (including methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, isopropylparaben, and isobutylparaben) may be used in products such as makeup, moisturizers, and hair care and shaving products.

