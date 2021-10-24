"One Ordinary Day" starring Kim Soo-hyun and Cha Seung-won is all set to hit the screens soon! But, what are the possible reasons to look forward to this drama, and why do we have high expectations from it?





"One Ordinary Day" is a crime thriller, based on BBC series "Criminal Justice," which tells the story of a student who becomes the prime suspect of a woman's murder and a third-rate lawyer who barely passed his bar exam and volunteered to defend Kim Soo-hyun.





The drama is receiving a lot of hype for its star cast, but what are some other reasons to look forward to this crime thriller? Let's take a look!





Firstly, the teasers look exceptionally thrilling. From the enigma created around the woman to the well-placed music, the teasers give away just enough that we hook to the screens in order to find out the rest of the story. The teasers are hinting towards more than what we expect the plot to be, opening many suspicions towards various characters.





Another reason is Kim Soo-hyun. Now, we all agree that he is one magnificent actor who gets into the skin of the character, but it's not only about the portrayal, it is also about his choice of characters that set him apart from others. He has tried almost every genre and nailed it. However, I am curious about this particular one because I want him to turn out to be an anti-hero, who is wearing the facade of an innocent student. This possible arc is fascinating to me. And, in order to find out, we will have to stick to the screens.





Last but not least, it is revealed that this drama is going to be 8 episodes long, which I am glad for. The dramas usually go for 16 to 20 set episodes, and sometimes it feels a lot longer, especially when it is a thriller. I am delighted that there will be only 8 episodes, which I really expect to be crisp and meaty. However, I definitely am concerned about the loopholes.





I am definitely ready to be floored by this drama, let's wait and see what twists and turns it will take.





Are you looking forward to this drama?







