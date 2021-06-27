What are sheet masks? Are they worth?

Just as the name says, sheet masks are masks in a sheet form. They are infused and soaked in hydrating serum solutions. They are only one time use. They are super hydrating and nourishing. This comes to rescue as a quick fix when u get dry patches or the skin feels very dull.

As it's a one time use, for the price this is actually kinda expensive. Sheet masks only hydrate the skin, don't expect any changes in acne or pigmentation unless it contains AHA's. They only work as a temporary boost of glow.

It's good to use if u want to relax and get your skin nourished. I prefer to refridgerate my sheet mask 10 mins before I use so that I get that cool satisfying feel. A lot of serum stays in the packing and also in the mask after removing it. To make use of it, u can massage it in your neck and dry areas like elbows or knees.