Here's a list of some old Indian classics.

1. Anand

2. Mughl-e-azam

3. Pyaasa

4. Pakeezah

5. Sholay

6. Mother India

7. Guide

8. Aawara

9. Salaam Bombay

10. Do Bigah Zameen

11. Deewar

12. Aradhana

13. Don

14. Padosan

15. Chupke chupke





Is there any movie that I missed out on? How about you add it to the list?