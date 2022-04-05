What are some lesser-known facts about Rakul Preet Singh?

Her father didn't allow her to watch TV in her childhood. Rakul's father, Rajender, and her mother, Kulwinder, came up with the idea that their daughter should bear both their names. As it isn't practical to have both names, they combined the first syllables of their names. You know what happened next and what became of the name. She is a national level Golf player. She loves horse riding. She started her career in Kannada Film in 2009. When SRK visited the sets of the Bollywood film Shimla Mirchi, the film's lead actress Rakul Preet had her fan moment with the star. She described the interaction as a dream come true. Unlike most others who advertised for Fair & Lovely, Rakul chose to do Vicco ads and her work didn't go unnoticed. That ad is still being used by Vicco. Rakul Preet Singh is a star Actress in south Indian movies. Although she is from North India.