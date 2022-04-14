What are some mind-blowing facts & trivia about the Indian Film Industry?

Rajkumar Rao, one of the most talented actors in the industry went through an amazing body transformation within a period of one year for his movies Behen Hogi Teri, Trapped and Bose. We always admire Christian Bale and such actors for their dedication. We sometimes forget to appreciate the dedication of some of our actors. And he is a top-notch actor, his performances in LSD, Shahid and other movies were impeccable. I watched Trapped and it was a stellar performance delivered by him.

Let's appreciate this man and his efforts! What do you think about him?