What are some of the most nonsensical questions you have heard a journalist ask a Bollywood Celebrity?

There have just been so many incidents where journalists asks dumb questions to Bollywood celebrities. One of the most disturbing and disgusting question that I know of was asked to Parineeti Chopra during the promotions of Shuddh Desi Romance by a male journalist. There were some questions about premarital sex and a male journalist said , “Girls are young they like it, when they get old, they start shouting and screaming that the boy exploited them”. Thankfully, Parineeti Chopra had a very fitting reply to put the journalist in his place.





Another ignorant and misogynistic question was asked to Vidya Balan by another male journalist during a press conference. The actress was asked whether she is planning to loose weight or will she continue working on women-centric movies, indirectly implying that the actress is only doing movies with strong female leads because of not having Bollywood’s ideal body. Again, Vidya managed to give the perfect reply to the journalist and asked him to change his narrow mindset.





These were just few of the many nonsensical questions I have head a journalist ask a Bollywood celebrity Comment down below the most nonsensical questions you have heard a journalist ask a Bollywood celebrity!