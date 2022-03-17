What are your 'dream covers' in Queendom 2?

Queendom 2 is set to premiere on March 31, which will be hosted by Taeyeon of Girls' Generation. The survival style show will revolve around 5 groups and 1 soloist, but only one can take home the crown. This time, girl groups like Kep1er, VIVIZ, Loona, Brave Girls, WJSN (Cosmic Girls), and soloist Hyolyn will participate.





Season 1 was already a success, which was won by Mamamoo. Then there were 2 seasons of it revolving around boy groups, which were won by 'The Boyz' and 'Stray Kids'. After 3 successful seasons, the show is hitting screens again! The Mnet's YouTube channel has released opening performances by each group today. The groups also reacted to each other's performances.





Usually, in this show, there's a segment where one team covers another team's song. So who do you want to cover whom's song?