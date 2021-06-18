What are your expectations from Shanaya Kapoor's debut?

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya, is being launched under Karan Johar's wing and the movie will be a Dharma production. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is apparently a romcom in the works. There are reports that Shanaya's co-stars are Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.



While many believed that Shanaya might be starring in Student of the Year 3, this might not be the case. The possibility has already been ruled off despite the cast ensemble reminding one of SOTY immediately. Perhaps the star kid didn't want to go down the same franchise since it didn't draw critical praise for either the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra trio or the Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff one.



Karan Johar already has a line of upcoming movies like Brahmastra, Takht, and Dosatana 2. How do you expect him launching Shanaya to pan out?