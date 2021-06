After seeing the post (by Anonymously Safeena) about a dig at Pankaj Tripathi for not speaking English, I wanted to figure out more perspectives on the same. What happened at the panel was, of course, terrible and mocking anyone for not knowing a language is as low as it gets. And there's the whole elitism attached to knowing and speaking fluent English. But that aside, do you think celebs end up having to know and speak it for a more pan-Indian appeal?