What are your thoughts about the Bollywood actors who have graced the small screens in reality shows?

Over the years, a lot of our favourite celebrities sat in front of us, the ordinary people in different reality shows, quiz programs. How many can you name? Here I am mentioning 5 such shows, you can add as many you want.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan hosts this show for years. For a few seasons, Shahrukh Khan also did it but it got its popularity with Mr. Bachchan. A quiz show that lets you win crores.

Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain

Shahrukh Khan hosted this quiz show where he would bring guests and ordinary people on one side and class 5 students on the other. The questions were related to class 5. One of my favourite shows it was.

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is all about Salman Khan. It's a show where television artists stay together under one roof for a certain amount of days and wins the cash prize. But Salman also hosted another quiz show named 10 ka Dum.

I Can Do It

Farhan Akhtar was the face of this reality show where contestants used to show their talents. It is based on an American show.

The Big Picture

Now, Ranveer Singh is stepping into the silver screens with a quiz show The Big Picture, where he will be asking questions based on Bollywood and you can win exciting prizes.

What do you think? Which reality show did you enjoy? Add your favourite ones too.