We have been seeing adults doing teenage characters for a long time now, be it Hollywood or Bollywood. If I had to give a recent instance, then you have watched Never Have I Ever, right? Most of us were hung up on the hot and handsome Paxton, played by Darren Barnet. But, did you know that he is 30 years old? Yes, that's right. So, what do you think of this way of casting where 30+ aged actors play the teenagers? Do you stand by it? Let us know in the comments.