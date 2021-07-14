What are your thoughts about these 5 beautiful and sizzling on-screen television couples?

When we start to watch any television series, we tend to grow a liking for the male and female protagonists and try to think about those characters in romantic situations. We have even made names amalgamating their character names. Over the years, we have loved many on-screen duos, so here I am mentioning 5 beautiful couples; you can also add your favourites to this list.





Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai may have become a never-ending show, but people love Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry on-screen. They play the characters, Naira and Kartik and people call them 'Kaira' together.





Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes

We all have loved Kasauti Zindagi Ki's characters, Anurag Basu and Prerna. The original version was played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan, people loved them. But the audience loved the new version of Anurag Basu and Prerna as well, played by Parth Samthaan and Erica. They showed great chemistry on-screen.





Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopra

Bepannah co-stars Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra showcased exceptional chemistry as Zoya and Aditya. People loved to watch them on-screen.





Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes

Shaheer and Erica worked together in a serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke. Audiences showered so much love and affection that a new season of the serial will be premiering soon.





Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin's co-stars Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani garnered love from the audiences. Their on-screen chemistry was adored by all.





Share your thoughts about them. Do you like them?