What are your thoughts on Ananya Pandey winning the award for the best debuting actress?

I feel It's not about winning an award; it's about maintaining its dignity. You can get an award right away or after a few years of experience; what counts is that you continue to improve professionally and level up your game like a boss.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are two superstars who have dominated the industry for over a decade but have yet to land the black lady. Salman has won his first Filmfare award for his role in Dabangg.

Fardeen Khan, Bobby Deol, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Twinkle Khanna were among the winners of the Best Debut Award. However, they quickly faded from the profession, and Twinkle declared in numerous interviews following her retirement that she quit acting because it was not her cup of tea. Esha Deol also retired and is now happily settled. Fardeen Khan tried so much in acting in fact his dad launched him so many times, he acted in multi starrer films but finally, he quit.

Who knows, maybe Ananya Pandey will be groomed for higher roles in the future. However, under the current situation, she is undeserving of any form of recognition. She needs to concentrate on hard roles.

When stars like these win accolades, it's the worst thing that can happen to performers like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, who have been fighting for major roles for a decade.

The best aspect is that, even if they win awards, audiences will only want high-quality content. The digital platform is still dominated by actors who are neither KHANS nor NEPOTISM PRODUCTS.