What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh's remark on nepotism?

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood right now having done a number of critically and commercially successful films. He is also in the news for his off-screen personality and fashion sense. Now he is in the news for a different reason. The Padmaavat star recently posted some of his workout pictures on Instagram and captioned it, 'Nobody handed me nothin' brah.'

It seems like Ranveer is taking a dig at the nepotism debate in Bollywood. But Ranveer comes from a film family. He is related to Anil Kapoor's family and his grandmother Chand Burke was also an actress. There were also reports around his debut film 'Band Baaja Baarat' that his father had paid a hefty sum to Yash Chopra for him to launch Ranveer.

A thing to notice is that Ranveer was given a three-film deal from YRF. So how much of weight does his 'nobody handed me nothin' comment has? Please share your thoughts.