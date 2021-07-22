what are your thoughts on Stray kids Hyun Jin?

Stray kids debuted in 2017 under JYP Entertainment. It debuted with 8 members who are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N and Woojin.

Woojin left the group in 2019 and terminated his contract with the JYP.

Hyunjin was accused of bullying in February of 2021 and he went into a hiatus. He was accused of bullying many of his classmates, many of his former classmates posted their experience on social media which sparked the whole bullying scandal against him.





JYP initially denied all the allegations but when more people came forward they announced that Hyun-jin is going into a hiatus to reflect on himself. Hyunjin later published an apology and JYP claims that he donated to charities. There are also rumours about JYP paying people to shut them up to save Hyunjin.





I am honestly confused about the whole thing. I feel that his punishment is not enough and his fans saying that he just used harsh words or everyone fights in school is wrong. Ikon and Monstax, even Park Bom was punished harsher for small mistakes. I think he should at least apologize to his victims personally before coming back to the group.





what do you all think about this?