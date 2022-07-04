What are your views about Ranveer Singh's fashion sense? Bizzare or courageous?

They say, if you look good and have a fantastic physique, you can pull off anything. That is the motivating factor to get all of us lesser mortals to the gym every day. But, then you look at Ranveer Singh and you wonder how untrue that statement is. No, you might look like a Greek God but that does not mean you can get away with committing such heinous fashion crimes. Firstly, while a lot of people took his outrageous choices for "enthusiastic fashion that was an extension of his exuberant personality", there are also a few who think that- it would be great if we were spared an "extension" of it.

Also, whom do you want to impress? You have Deepika Padukone as your girlfriend. From where we are, you are the most fortunate man in India. Also, take a leaf out of her book. That woman is always stylish, understated and elegant.





What are your views about his fashion sense?