What Are Your Views On Shibani Dandekar's 'Tattooed Gesture Of Love' For Farhan Akhtar?

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for quite a while now and their relationship is indeed setting all sorts of goals on Instagram lately. Celebrating three years of love and togetherness the actress recently made a big gesture for her lover by getting Farhan’s name tattooed on her neck on her 42nd birthday. Now that’s huge isn’t it?

Several celebrity couples in the past have also gotten their respective partners name tattooed on their body including Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, so this seems like a massive deal when it comes to announcing love out in the open, and it seems like Farhan and Shibani have locked on forever with a tattooed promise.

Earlier this month, Shibani spoke about tying the knot with Farhan and how the pandemic-induced lockdown made them evolve as a couple. Does this massive gesture hint on another celebrity marrige? What are your views on the couple taking their relationship to the next level?