What are your views on 'Tiger Shroff's filmography'?

While he is a good martial artist as well as a good dancer but this is not enough for an actor. His every movie contain more fight scene, dance and less amount of acting and dialogue delivery. If we observe Tiger's career, he has done 8 movies so far: Baaghi series (3 movies), SOTY 2, Heropanti, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael and War. All these 8 movies have stylish action sequences in which more than Tiger Shroff the action director's role is more important.

Even in future, we gonna witness so many dance and action sequences only. But I hope he won't ruin more famous actors' movies by remaking their action and movies like he ruins Tom yum Goong's action sequences of great Tony Jaa in Baaghi 2.