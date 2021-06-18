What to binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S this weekend?

Staying indoors has become a practice now with the lockdown, but that might begin to feel a bit boring. Binge-watching is something that can give you freshness to your boredom. So have that little getaway with the movies and series and spend some time in your fantasy world. There are many releases, but here are a few recommendations for you to watch this weekend.

Army of the Dead

If you are a zombie movie lover, then here's your pick. Netflix released Zach Synder's Army of the Dead, a zombie thriller with an ensemble cast that will be a treat to the eyes. The star cast includes David Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell, and others.

Solos

Solos is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show has a great star cast, including Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba. It has its unique storyline staged with characters that have different layers to uncover. A good weekend watch indeed.

Sardar ka Grandson

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta starring Sardar Ka Grandson, is now streaming on Netflix. The movie also has Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and others. The story has an emotional touch where the grandson fulfils his grandmother's last wish.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion will release on Zee5 on May 26, and the fandom can't keep calm. So, if you are a FRIENDS fan, do not waste your time binging on anything else. Watch the reunion party and live the moments again.