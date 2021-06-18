What is Bollywood actor's obsession with Lamborghini?

Many Bollywood stars own some of the swankiest, the expensive, and luxurious vehicles in this country. But lately, there has been some kind of an obsession with Lamborghini. In April, Kartik Aaryan bought a Lamborghini Urus worth 3 crores. The car was imported from Europe. Film director Rohit Shetty is also a proud Lamborghini owner.





Now, Ranveer Singh has brought home the Pearl capsule edition of the Lamborghini Urus which is worth a whopping 3.5 crores (approx). The vehicle has an Orange exterior shade. Besides this, the actor of 'Gully Boy' also owns a bunch of luxury vehicles including Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, and Jaguar XJ L. We might see other stars also buying this luxury Italian vehicle in the future.