What Bollywood can learn from Fahadh Faasil?

Who is Fahadh Faasil?

Fahadh Fasil is a prominent actor and producer in the Malayalam film industry. He has also acted in a handful of Tamil movies in the past.





What Bollywood can learn from him?

Fahadh is considered someone who has a knack for choosing the right scripts. As an actor, you need to keep polishing yourself to get better and be the best version of yourself. The protagonist role is considered to be always a way to improve yourself but Fahadh has proved the opposite. He used to choose roles where he was not the protagonist which gave him enough time to polish his acting skills.

There are Bollywood actors who still think that if they're the hero, people will appreciate them irrespective of the storyline of the movie.