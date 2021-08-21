What can you expect from Shahrukh Khan's cameo in Brahmastra?

It's no longer a secret that Shah Rukh Khan will star with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Let me tell you, he spent ten days shooting his cameo at Mumbai's Film-city in November 2019. There have been various theories concerning his personality since then.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist who is attempting to create tremendous energy using the resources available to him. He has access to the universe's most valuable weapon, Brahmastra, which is a primary source of his energy. He appears in the first 30 minutes of the movie, and it is his character who leads Brahmastra on his trip.

Not only that, but Mouni Roy, who portrays the villain in Brahmastra, appears to derive all of her abilities from Shah Rukh Khan's character. She then sets off on a quest to find the most valuable weapon. It's not as if SRK gives her the authority willingly. She takes it from the scientist and sets out on a quest to find Brahmastra, which is said to be hidden in three different places on the planet.

Do you think SRK has only cameos to do now instead of doing the whole film?