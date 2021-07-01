What is collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, accounting for about one-third of its protein composition.

It’s one of the major building blocks of bones, skin, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Collagen is also found in many other body parts, including blood vessels and teeth.Collagen is made up of three amino acids: glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline.

Collagen production declines every year after a age of 25. Poor diet, exposure to factors such as smoking and UV light further lowers it's production. There are at least 16 different types of collagen in our body. In the dermis, or the middle layer of skin, collagen helps form a fibrous network of cells called fibroblasts, upon which new cells can grow. It also plays a role in replacing and restoring dead skin cells.