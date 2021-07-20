What comedy-drama to watch on Hulu?

Hulu has a few great contents to indulge in, and we may have become too much Netflix engrossed, so it's time to experiment with other platforms. Here are 5 comedy dramas for you on Hulu. Watch and enjoy.





Palm Springs

How many of you have watched Brooklyn Nine-Nine and fell in love with Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg)? Well, in Palm Springs, Andy and Cristin Millioti plays the lead roles. The story is about two strangers who meet at a wedding, and then the plot starts to unfurl further. One of the best rom-com of recent times.





Fighting With My Family

This comedy-drama stars Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, Lena Heady, Dwayne Johnson, along with others in pivotal roles. The film is a fun-filled sports movie with an ensemble cast and marvellous performances.





The Nice Guys

Ryan Gosling fanatics, anyone? Well, 'The Nice Guys' starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as the lead investigators, who are investigating the disappearance of a woman. It has fun elements, cracky punch lines, and I have never seen Ryan as so funnier.





5o First Dates

50 First Dates? You can guess from the name that it's going to be a rom-com, but it's not the sappy one. Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and others starring in this movie will give you a feel-good feeling. Watch it to know for yourself. Adam and Drew showed beautiful chemistry.





Support The Girls

Regina Hall, starring 'Support The Girls' is a movie about women supporting other women. It's a quite enjoyable movie about women of today's world.





