What is the controversy between Kangan and Kiara Advani?

Rangoli Chandel (Sister of Kangna Ranaut) questions Kiara Advani on Indu's Jawani calling it 'sexist.





Yes! In a series of tweets, Rangoli took sarcasm at the film and even questioned the film industry as to how Indu's youth could be named in an industry that supports women's empowerment. In another tweet, Rangoli has said that if the censor board approves the film, it is going to be an insult to all women. He also called the entire film industry sexist.





Do you think Kangana was right?