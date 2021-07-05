What cosmetics are cheap but good quality and effective?

There are a number of pocket friendly beauty products that work greatly for your skin so that you don't have to invest loads of your money in expensive ones. Here is the list of some cheap hey effective products





1. Nivea Moisturizing cream: it is a much better moisturiser than many people give it credit for. It smells great and isn't super oily. You can apply it at night and it keeps away dry skin effectively.





2.vaseline petroleum Jelly - Another product that is very cheap and works well is petrolatum, better known as Vaseline. It is a great occlusive that you can use to prevent water loss from the skin (ever heard of slugging?). You can also use Vaseline on your lips when you need to help them repair. I would advise you to give it a try…it surely won’t break the bank!





3. Primer- lakme absolute blur perfect, Nykaa prep me up, colorbar perfect match Foundation :- maybelline fit me, l’Oreal paris true match, l'Oreal paris infallible, maybelline super stay Concelar- L. A. Girl pro, maybelline fit me, maybelline instant Age rewind, makeup revolution conceal and define





4 Powder- maybelline super fresh compact, maybelline fit me loose powder Contour- wet n wild megaGlo countouring palette, L. A girl pro (I love using this concelar as an contour), faces canada ultime pro (face palette 3 in 1 comes with bronzer, blush, highlighter)

5. Blush- wet n wild colour icon, sugar contour De force, Nykaa get cheeky Highlighter- wet n wild megaGlo highlighter, maybelline master chrome If you want to go for some super cheap but good make up brand then it has to be Half n Half cosmetics and Miss claire. Other than these Maybelline, Lakme, Makeup Revolution, NYX, PAC, ColorBar and L.A Girl are some of the best drugstore makeup brands. These are some of my go to drugstore makeup products.





6. Face products Primer : Lakme Absolute and Color Bar Foundation : Maybelline NewYork Fit Me and Nykaa skin genius Concealer : L.A Girl pro art HD, Maybelline NewYork Fit Me Contour : NYX and Makeup Revolution Highlight : Makeup Revolution Pro Highlighter





7.Compact : Maybelline and Lakme 9 to 5 Blush