What is the current state of the Indian music industry?
Various people may have various opinions but in my opinion, the scope of music is increasing now, And in the Indian music industry is good going but In India music is much more related to passion than the profession as in India there are thousands of exceptional performers and artist but the scope is still limited so very high competition. As per the current scenario, the Indian music industry is trying new experiments reprising, rapping electro Sufi, and more remix lesser original content.