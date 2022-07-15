What is Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh's brother, been arrested for?

Recently, shocking news made the headlines. Famous Punjabi musician Daler Mehndi received a 2-year prison term in a case that dates back 19 years.

Daler Mehndi was detained and imprisoned on June 14 in connection with a 2003 instance of human trafficking. A Patiala court rendered the ruling.

The singer and his now-deceased brother Shamsher Singh were allegedly charged with using money to enlist individuals in his "dancing troop" and then using them to smuggle them into the US and Canada. Others said that they took money but did not bring them along, even though they did "drop off" some persons.

Even more evidence was discovered against the singer by the Punjab police after they searched his office in Connaught Place, New Delhi, and seized the records.