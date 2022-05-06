What is the Difference Between Drugstore and Luxury Skincare?

Drugstore skincare is inexpensive, easily accessible, and well-liked. However, high-end has lofty claims, flashy packaging, and a slew of influencers and fans to back it up. You're left wondering if it's all a ruse or if there's a difference between the cheap and expensive stuff. Here is a good thing to know that the experts say there's a place for both in your skincare routine. It all depends on what skin type you are and how wisely you choose your products. With a little understanding of your skin, you can attain healthy skin without burning your pockets.