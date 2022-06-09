What is the difference between Korean Skincare and Normal Skincare

The routine is fundamentally about respecting your skin. Instead of using harsh ingredients that strip the skin's natural barrier, Korean skin care philosophy focuses on working with your skin's natural ecosystem to cleanse, hydrate, nourish, and protect it, allowing your skin to thrive. Korean skin care focuses on natural ingredients and is a leader in beauty product innovation. Traditional creams and toners are used in American skin care, but Korean skincare is unique. Korean skin care products come in a variety of forms, such as puddings, jelly creams, hydrating gels, peeling gels, sheet masks, and so on.