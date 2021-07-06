What do active skincare ingredients mean?

Actives are ingredients that are scientifically proven to offer long-term solutions for the skin. They are designed to effectively target and bring about changes in your skin at a cellular level. Some examples are hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C. It moisturizes and nourishes the skin and protects against UVA and UVB rays. It increases the firmness, clarity, and radiance of the facial skin and helps to lighten dark spots and blemishes and improves complexion. As a potent antioxidant, apart from protecting the skin from photoaging, it boosts availability of vitamin E and other antioxidants in the skin cells. By promoting healthy collagen synthesis, it helps in making the skin firm and elastic. The scavenging activities of the reactive oxygen species generated in the skin following prolonged sun exposure are easily thwarted by vitamin E. This potent antioxidant vitamin is believed to play a crucial role in putting the brakes on the skin aging process. Multiple natural oils are combined in the moisturizer. It contains grape seed oil, avocado oil, golden jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, olive oil and coconut oil. These natural emollients are rich in important fatty acids and nutrients that are known to work wonders for the skin. The overall effect is clear bright face.