What do cleansers do? Are they essential?
A facial cleanser is a skincare product used to remove make-up, dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and other types of pollutants from the skin, helping to keep pores clear and prevent skin conditions such as acne. Finding the best cleanser can be tough given there are so many options. Regular cleansing is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Cleaning aids the effectiveness of anti-aging products and treatments. Cleaning aids in the maintenance of proper pore size. Cleansing promotes proper skin hydration and prevents excess oil production.