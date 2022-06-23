  1. Home
What do cleansers do? Are they essential?

A facial cleanser is a skincare product used to remove make-up, dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and other types of pollutants from the skin, helping to keep pores clear and prevent skin conditions such as acne. Finding the best cleanser can be tough given there are so many options. Regular cleansing is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Cleaning aids the effectiveness of anti-aging products and treatments. Cleaning aids in the maintenance of proper pore size. Cleansing promotes proper skin hydration and prevents excess oil production.

Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 60 hours ago

Is it okay to use vitamin C serum everyday?

Vitamin C moisturisers are also becoming more popular, according to Dr. Lamb, and should be used at the end of your skin-care routine. And the answer to the question of whether you can take vitamin C every day is yes.

Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 61 hours ago

Kylie Jenner's skincare tips for a naturally glowing skin

1. Makeup Remover. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.

2. Cleansers. Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash

.3. Exfoliators. Kylie Skin Walnut Face Scrub

.4. Toners. Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner.

5. Serum Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum.

6. Spot Treatment. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion.

7. Moisturizer.

8. Eye Creams. 
Posted by UmangiFans . 89 hours ago

How Many Times Did Kim go Under a Knife? What are the face surgeries she went through to look this good?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's ever-changing appearances are now so frequent that it's difficult to keep up. From lip fillers to bum lifts, the family has curated a beauty image that has gone viral on social media. Kim Kardashian has nipped and tucked her body, just like her sisters, and we have before and after photos to prove it. Botox and rumoured nose job While Kim Kardashian maintains that she is mostly natural, the reality star has admitted that she has had Botox and laser hair removal on her face in the past. When asked she denied doing a nose job. She said What's funny about my nose, it's my biggest insecurity. I always want to get my nose done... I went to the doctor, I had them take the pictures, he showed me what it would look like and it just didn't - I wouldn't look the same." Professionals believe Kim has had more work done, speculating that fillers and non-surgical contouring may have been among her recent procedures. "In my professional opinion, I believe Kim has undergone multiple non-surgical procedures to subtly change the shape and appearance of her facial features," MYA Cosmetic Surgery surgeon said. 
Xoxo Gossip Girl : She is Plastic
0 REPLY 89 hours ago
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 90 hours ago

What is so unique in Kim Kardashian's Skincare Products?

The first time I read that Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line is a 9 step beauty routine I found myself quite distant from the Skincare Cohorts. To lather some serums and moisturiser is a quintessential practice. But to follow a 9 step Skincare routine would be a task for a girl like me who is surrounded by tasks the entire days and hits the sack right after it. Luckily, I found out why this Kim Kardashian Skincare line is a 9 step routine. Another section of the caption assures fans that they will not be disappointed. "Every bottle in my new line contains the knowledge I've gained along the way." Refillable packaging and clean, science-backed ingredients will nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity." Designed to suit all skin types, it offers nine products for the perfect skincare routine:


* Cleanser

* Toner

* Exfoliator

* Hyaluronic acid serum

* Vitamin C8 serum

* Eye cream

* Face cream

* Oil drops

* Night oil


"Introducing SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science," says the website's introduction. Kim's dream was to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people looking for high-performance skincare at home."  
Katrinaforever : Kimmy is the best
0 REPLY 90 hours ago
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 110 hours ago

Is Aloe Vera good for oily skin? How to use?

Aloe vera gel absorbs quickly, it is ideal for oily skin. However, it can also be used to treat dry skin. After bathing, replace your regular moisturiser with aloe to help seal moisture into your skin
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 137 hours ago

Here are some of the side effects of using Mamaearth products

There are usually no Side Effects but if your skin is very sensitive and covered with acne plus has pus in it please don't use anything. I used the serum and it caused me a lot of irritation. Not just mama earth but if you use any serum or any product which has heavy chemicals in it, the reaction is possible. Some of us have very sensitive skin. During such time make sure you lather a lot of moisturizers, it's the only way you can get rid of the sensitivity and the pimples. Make sure to consult your dermatologist before using any product like Mamaearth or any other product. If you don't want to go to a dermatologist make sure you research the ingredients and their side effects. It will give you better clarity. 
Posted by Mihenna pr . 137 hours ago

Henna for Hair

Looking for an organic, all-natural hair dye that won't leave your hair feeling dry and damaged? Henna is the way to go! Not only can you create gorgeous tattoos and freckles, you can also use henna for hair and get beautiful, healthy locks. Read more:
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 157 hours ago

How get rid of pimples overnight?

1. Apply Ice to the Pimple:

2. Apply a Paste of Crushed Aspirin to the Pimple.

3. Use An Over-the-Counter Acne Spot Treatment.

4. Use Makeup with Salicylic Acid to Conceal Pimples.

5. Apply a Face Mask for Acne.

6. Get a Cortisone Injection to Quickly Get Rid of a Pimple.
Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 1 weeks ago

Do you use Mama Earth products?
