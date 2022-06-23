What do cleansers do? Are they essential?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's ever-changing appearances are now so frequent that it's difficult to keep up. From lip fillers to bum lifts, the family has curated a beauty image that has gone viral on social media. Kim Kardashian has nipped and tucked her body, just like her sisters, and we have before and after photos to prove it. Botox and rumoured nose job While Kim Kardashian maintains that she is mostly natural, the reality star has admitted that she has had Botox and laser hair removal on her face in the past. When asked she denied doing a nose job. She said What's funny about my nose, it's my biggest insecurity. I always want to get my nose done... I went to the doctor, I had them take the pictures, he showed me what it would look like and it just didn't - I wouldn't look the same." Professionals believe Kim has had more work done, speculating that fillers and non-surgical contouring may have been among her recent procedures. "In my professional opinion, I believe Kim has undergone multiple non-surgical procedures to subtly change the shape and appearance of her facial features," MYA Cosmetic Surgery surgeon said.