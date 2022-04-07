What do you think of the 8 years age difference in LE SERRAFIM?

LE SSERAFIM, the upcoming girl group of HYBE Labels, has managed to become the talk of the town so quickly. However, the eldest member Sakura is 24 and the youngest member Eunchae is 16. Will the age difference affect their relationship?





Not only age, Sakura and Eunchae are miles apart in terms of experience. Sakura already debuted in 2011 through Japanese groups HKT48, AKB48, and then through Korean group IZ*ONE in 2018. She's an idol with 10 years of experience. Even fellow IZ*ONE member Chaewon is 6 years older than Eunchae, and has years more experience as an idol.





I'm not saying it's a bad thing, but I'm saying you can't expect to become best friends right away. It's just a strange dynamic, with Sakura and Chaewon being adults and well-respected idols and Euncha and Garam still being teenagers. I'm curious to see how their relationship will play out, as this dynamic is something very new and a bit different than most Kpop group dynamics. What are your thoughts? Will age difference and experience affect their relationship?