What do you think about Ajay Devgan returning to the director’s chair for Runway 34?

After Shivaay being a semi-hit with mixed reviews, Devgan will be returning to the Director’s chair for his upcoming thriller inspired by true events! The film will also see Amitabh Bacchan & Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

Reportedly, Runway 34 is loosely based on Denzel Washington’s film Flight that had received an Oscar nomination. Ajay Devgn mentioned that the film is based on true events and the film is special to him.

His caption read, “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022.” Are you excited to see Ajay Devgan return to the chair?